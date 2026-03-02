Speke Resort Munyonyo unveils premium conference facilities to promote corporate meetings

Speke Resort Munyonyo has intensified efforts to position itself as a leading destination for high level meetings and conferences after unveiling premium conference facilities designed to transform the corporate meeting experience in Uganda.

In a statement, the resort invited organisations and event planners to take advantage of its upgraded spaces and tailored services.

“Elevate your meeting experience with our premium conference facilities,” the management said.

“Our sophisticated meeting rooms are engineered to promote effective communication, creativity, and collaboration. Secure your space now and take your meetings to new heights,”the statement added.

Nestled along the shores of Lake Victoria in Munyonyo, the expansive lakeside resort is widely known for hosting major international summits, government engagements and private sector conventions. The facility offers a range of conference halls and meeting rooms equipped with modern audio visual technology, high speed internet connectivity and flexible seating arrangements to accommodate both intimate board meetings and large scale gatherings.

Management says the integrated design of the resort gives organisers an added advantage by combining conference facilities with luxury accommodation, fine dining restaurants and recreational amenities within the same location. This allows delegates to conduct business in a serene environment while enjoying hospitality services without the need for additional travel.

The resort’s events team also provides professional planning support, customised catering packages and logistical coordination to ensure seamless execution of conferences, workshops and corporate retreats.

With the growing demand for well equipped venues that combine comfort, convenience and technology, Speke Resort Munyonyo is positioning itself as a preferred hub for business tourism in the region, offering an environment that blends productivity with relaxation.