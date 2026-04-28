Immigration authorities arrest 231 foreign nationals in illegal migration crackdown

The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control under the Ministry of Internal Affairs has arrested 231 foreign nationals in coordinated intelligence-led raids across the country.

In a statement issued on April 28, 2026, immigration authorities confirmed that the operations targeted individuals residing and operating in Uganda without valid documentation in a bid to safeguard national security and enforce immigration laws.

According to Simon Peter Mundeyi, the spokesperson for the Directorate, the first operation was conducted in Adjumani District on April 27, where 62 Nigerian nationals were apprehended.

“Acting on credible intelligence, our enforcement teams arrested 62 Nigerian nationals who were operating illegally without valid work permits. Some of them were engaged in running a church,” Mundeyi said.

He added that a second, more complex operation was carried out overnight in the Bukoto-Ntinda area of Kampala, leading to the arrest of 169 foreign nationals found living in an apartment complex under highly suspicious circumstances.

“During an intelligence-led night operation in Bukoto, our officers detained 169 foreign nationals, including 36 women, who were residing in a self-contained apartment complex without valid immigration status,” Mundeyi stated.

He further revealed that the premises had been deliberately structured to control movement and facilitate illegal activities.

“The facility was highly restricted, with its own internal systems designed to limit movement. Upon search, we recovered a large number of computers and IT equipment believed to have been used for illegal gaming, betting, and organized cyber fraud,” he said.

Authorities noted that the suspects did not possess any form of identification, including passports. The group comprised individuals from several countries, including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Ghana, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Thailand, Nepal, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Preliminary investigations indicate that while some of the suspects were actively involved in cybercrime, others may have been victims of human trafficking.

“Some individuals have claimed they were trafficked into Uganda under false promises of employment, while others appear to have been directly engaged in cyber-scamming and related criminal activities,” Mundeyi explained.

All 231 suspects are currently undergoing screening and verification processes. Immigration officials say those found to have violated Ugandan laws will be prosecuted, while cases involving human trafficking or organized crime will be handed over to relevant security agencies for further investigation.

“The Directorate remains committed to ensuring that all foreign nationals in Uganda are properly documented and compliant with the law. Those found in violation will face the full force of the law,” Mundeyi emphasized.

The Ministry has also called on members of the public to support ongoing enforcement efforts by reporting suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest immigration office or police station.