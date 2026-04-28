Tycoon Sudhir wins 2025-2026 global investment award, tops Uganda property champions

City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has been awarded the 2025–2026 Responsible Investment Global Award, earning the title of Uganda’s Property Development Champion in recognition of his far-reaching impact on the country’s real estate and investment landscape.

The accolade, presented by Public Opinions, honours investors championing sustainable and transformative development. Sudhir’s selection reflects decades of large-scale investments that have reshaped urban living, particularly in Kampala, through modern, high-value infrastructure.

His property portfolio features some of the most recognisable structures defining the capital’s skyline, including Speke Apartments Wampewo, Kingdom Kampala and Speke Apartments Kitante. These developments, alongside hospitality investments such as Kabira Country Club and Speke Resort Munyonyo, have boosted tourism, created employment and elevated standards in Uganda’s construction and property market.

In addition to the global recognition, Sudhir has been inducted among the 2025–2026 Uganda Development Champions and will feature in the Public Opinions Journal for Certified Development Champions and Responsible Investments.

He joins a distinguished group of national figures drawn from key government ministries and institutions.

These include Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Edward Ssengozi Damulira from the Ministry of Finance, Diana Atwine from the Ministry of Health, Vincent Waiswa Bagiire representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Pius Bigirimana from the Judiciary.

Others recognised include Edwin Karugire from the legal sector, Mathias Magoola in the pharmaceutical industry, Muhoozi Kainerugaba from the defence forces, Caleb Akandwanaho under Operation Wealth Creation, and Ziria Tibalwa Waako from the energy regulatory body.

The recognition comes at a time when Uganda’s real estate sector continues to expand steadily, supported by rapid urbanisation, infrastructure development, and increasing demand for commercial and industrial spaces. The rise of green building practices and digital property technologies is further shaping the industry’s future.

Sudhir’s investments have not only transformed Kampala’s urban outlook but have also strengthened Uganda’s wider economy through job creation and enterprise growth across sectors such as education, hospitality, and agriculture.