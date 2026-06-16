From 50 acres to 2,000: Financing that changed a farm and a community

For years, Dr. Julian Adyeri Omalla, a Doctor of Agriculture and passionate advocate for agricultural transformation, knew her farm had the potential to do more. Despite growing maize, soybeans, sorghum, coffee, and mangoes, limited access to affordable financing constrained expansion and productivity.

That changed when Delight Uganda Limited accessed financing through the Large Scale Commercial Farmers Scheme (LSCF), a Government of Uganda initiative aimed at promoting food security and livestock production, delivered through participating financial institutions including Housing Finance Bank.

“The financing transformed our operations,” says Dr. Omalla. “Today, we have expanded from cultivating between 50 and 200 acres to nearly 2,000 acres.”

With an approved facility of Shs5 billion, the company has invested in farm equipment, irrigation infrastructure, and operational activities to support increased production. The funding enabled the acquisition of two tractors, significantly improving efficiency and enabling year-round farming.

The impact extends beyond the farm. What was once a workforce of about 30 employees has grown to as many as 300 workers during peak periods, creating income opportunities for hundreds of families in the surrounding communities. The farm also supplies seedlings to local farmers, contributing to agricultural development in the area.

“The community is very happy with this initiative,” Dr. Omalla says. “It has created opportunities for many people.”

According to Doreen Nyiramugisha, Head of Marketing and Communications at Housing Finance Bank, “The Large Scale Commercial Farmers Scheme supports private large-scale farmers engaged in priority value chains including maize, soybeans, beans, sorghum, and pastures. Farmers operating on at least 50 acres can access financing for activities such as land preparation, planting, harvesting, irrigation, storage facilities, machinery, and production equipment. With government covering the interest, the scheme provides interest free financing that enables farmers to increase productivity, expand operations, create jobs, and contribute to national food security.”

Dr. Omalla’s success story demonstrates how affordable financing can unlock agricultural potential, strengthen rural livelihoods, and drive sustainable economic growth. For Uganda’s commercial farmers, access to the right financing is more than capital; it is an opportunity to transform ambition into lasting impact.