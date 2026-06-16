Stanbic Bank, Prudential unveil health cover with benefits of up to Shs294m

Uganda’s leading bank, Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited, in partnership with Prudential Assurance Uganda Limited, has launched an enhanced version of its Medi-Protect health insurance product, offering medical cover of up to Shs294 million under its highest-tier package in a move aimed at widening access to healthcare protection in Uganda.

The upgraded Stanbic Medi-Protect solution, launched today in Kampala, introduces higher benefit limits and broader coverage options, including inpatient and outpatient care, as insurers seek to address rising healthcare costs and low insurance penetration in the country.

The insurer said the new inpatient-only cover starts from Shs350,000 annually, while customers selecting premium packages can access more comprehensive medical protection alongside additional family-focused benefits.

Speaking at the launch in Kampala, Stanbic Bank’s Manager for Bancassurance, Dogo Singh, said the revised product significantly expands medical protection for customers.

“This offering introduces significantly increased benefits, with coverage limits for individual plans more than doubling across selected categories. Customers can now access comprehensive inpatient and outpatient medical cover of up to Shs294 million under the top-tier package,” Singh said.

Prudential Assurance Uganda Chief Executive Officer Tetteh Ayitevie said the initiative responds to growing financial pressures associated with illness and medical emergencies.

“For many Ugandans, illness is no longer simply a health challenge, it is a financial challenge. This partnership is focused on improving both health outcomes and financial wellbeing through innovation,” Ayitevie said.

According to Prudential Uganda’s Chief Health Officer, Paul Nagemi, the enhanced package was developed to address the wider social and economic effects of serious illness on households.

“When families face major medical conditions, the impact extends beyond hospital bills. These enhancements reflect our commitment to helping Ugandans protect both their health and financial wellbeing,” Nagemi said.

Stanbic Bank’s Head of Personal Banking, Israel Arinaitwe, said the improved Medi-Protect solution provides customers with greater flexibility to choose cover that suits their healthcare requirements, family needs and financial priorities.

Beyond hospital treatment, the insurance package includes maternity cover, dental and optical care, critical illness support, life cover, total permanent disability protection and school fees support for up to four children.

The launch comes amid continued efforts to deepen insurance uptake in Uganda, where only about 500,000 people currently have medical insurance despite a population exceeding 48 million. Industry figures also show that 38 per cent of Uganda’s health expenditure is paid directly out of pocket, highlighting the financial burden faced by households.

Stanbic Bank and Prudential said the partnership seeks to strengthen financial resilience and provide greater peace of mind for Ugandan families through expanded health insurance access.