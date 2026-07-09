National Lotteries and Gaming Board joins Parliament’s mental health campaign, promotes responsible gaming to curb problem gambling

The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) has joined Parliament and other stakeholders in championing mental health awareness, using a national forum to promote responsible gaming and highlight the importance of preventing problem gambling.

The gaming regulator participated in the two-day National Mental Health Awareness Camp organised by the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Mental Health, an initiative aimed at increasing awareness, reducing stigma and encouraging collective action towards improving mental wellbeing among Ugandans.

The Chairperson of the Uganda Parliamentary Forum on Mental Health, Obigah, welcomed participants to the camp and reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to placing mental health among its key priorities during the 12th Parliament.

“Parliament will make a deliberate effort to prioritise mental health during the 12th Parliament,” Obigah said, emphasising the need for stronger advocacy, policy support and partnerships to address mental health challenges affecting communities.

The participation of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board highlighted the growing recognition of the relationship between gaming practices and mental health, particularly the need to promote safe and responsible participation in gaming activities.

The Board said its involvement in the awareness campaign was part of its continued efforts to advance responsible gaming, protect players and work with health professionals and other stakeholders to address the risks associated with problem gambling.

“As the gaming regulator, our participation marks another stride in promoting Responsible Gaming and mental health awareness, working alongside health professionals to address problem gambling prevention through education and dialogue,” the Board said.

Through awareness initiatives, the regulator has continued to advocate for informed decision-making among gaming participants while encouraging operators to uphold responsible gaming standards that safeguard consumers.

Mental health experts and stakeholders at the camp emphasised that addressing challenges such as problem gambling requires collaboration between regulators, healthcare providers, policymakers, families and communities.

The National Mental Health Awareness Camp provided a platform for dialogue on prevention, early intervention and the importance of creating supportive environments where individuals can seek help without fear of discrimination.

The partnership between Parliament, the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board, and other actors reveals the importance of a multi-sectoral approach in tackling mental health challenges while promoting responsible behaviours across society.