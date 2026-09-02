Kiboga High Court sentences former prison warder, Anguyo, to death over murder of four

The High Court sitting at Kiboga has sentenced former Prison Warder, Anguyo Moses, to death over the murder of four people, robbery of clothes at gunpoint, and threatening violence against SP Niwagaba Ivan, the Officer in Charge of Kiboga government Prison. The court, presided over by Hon. Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga, sentenced Anguyo following his own guilty plea to the charges on Monday and his conviction.

During sentencing, Justice Kajuga considered both aggravating and mitigating factors.

Key aggravating factors included the killing of four people, including two public servants in the line of duty and a one-and-a-half-year-old child; the use of an AK-47; and the targeting of victims based on tribal identity.

The Court also cited the breach of trust by a trained prison officer entrusted with a firearm, and the devastating impact on families, leaving six children orphaned and depriving the country of productive citizens, including an architect (Ayebare).

The court further found that the aggravating factors far outweighed the mitigating factors, which included the absence of premeditation, the convict’s guilty plea, his youth, demonstrated remorse, willingness to compensate victims of the aggravated robbery, and his apology to the public.

The court has also sentenced Anguyo Moses to two years’ imprisonment for each of two counts of aggravated robbery and three years’ imprisonment for one count of threatening violence.

He was ordered to compensate Shs35,000 for the stolen trousers and Shs25,000 for the Arsenal jersey.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Dr. Daisy Nabasitu and Senior State Attorney Mr. Stephen Arion, alleged that on February 23, 2026, while on duty at Sentry “A” at Kiboga Government Prison and armed with an SMG rifle, No. UG POL 565824781-32635, Anguyo became insubordinate during a supervisory inspection by SP Niwagaba Ivan and ASP Catherine Hope.

He had allegedly been found in breach of prison regulations for using a mobile phone while on duty, contrary to established operational directives.

It was alleged that when he was instructed to hand over the firearm, the accused became violent, cocked the weapon, and aimed it at SP Niwagaba Ivan. Although the firearm initially malfunctioned, he allegedly re-cocked it and fired at the officer, who escaped unharmed.

The situation escalated into a shooting in which the accused fatally shot Sarah Ayebare and her infant son, Salson Niwagaba, while they were in a vehicle in the prison yard.

The accused is further alleged to have shot ASP Hope Catherine in the toilet of the District Health Officer. While Principal Officer Bright Akishuri was responding to the gunshots, thinking that prisoners were escaping, the accused fatally shot him.

After the incident, the accused allegedly fled the scene and went to Saza Trading Centre, where he committed two aggravated robberies, stealing a pair of black jeans from Katusiime Grace and an Arsenal jersey from Nabayiga Mary, while armed with an SMG rifle.

He is further alleged to have disposed of his prison uniform and abandoned the firearm in a bush in Kibiga Sub-County before fleeing the area.

He then went to Arua and subsequently crossed the border into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). He was later arrested in a joint Uganda–DRC operation in Aru.