Speke Resort Munyonyo announces ultimate Easter Sunday celebration with brunch, live entertainment and family activities

Speke Resort Munyonyo has announced an exciting Easter Sunday celebration due on Sunday, 5th April, inviting families and friends to enjoy a day of fun, live entertainment and memorable moments at its scenic waterfront grounds.

The resort’s Easter Sunday Special offers a variety of activities and experiences designed for all ages, centered around its popular Bubbly Brunch at the Pool Pavilion from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Guests will enjoy a sumptuous brunch accompanied by live band performances and a DJ, delivering vibrant music throughout the afternoon.

Children are in for a treat with a range of activities that include meeting the Easter Bunny, an Easter egg hunt, cookie counter, and a petting zoo. Tickets for adults are priced at Shs200,000, while children under 13 are admitted at Shs100,000.

At the Nyanja/Lake Terrace, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, families can relax with lunch while enjoying additional attractions such as pony pampering, a kid’s movie night, a bonfire with marshmallows and impressive acrobatic performances.

Meanwhile, the Lake Grill area will offer a lively atmosphere with a DJ, acrobats, a kids’ carnival, and continued access to the petting zoo; entry here is Shs5,000 per person.

For adults seeking a more relaxed setting, the Viking Bar will host a cocktail happy hour to complement the day’s festivities.

Speke Resort Munyonyo encourages guests to secure reservations early as spaces are expected to fill up quickly.

The resort is also offering attractive room rates starting from $139 for a Full Board Single Deluxe package, inclusive of the Easter Sunday Brunch.

This Easter, Speke Resort Munyonyo promises a blend of leisure, entertainment, and seasonal cheer perfect for families looking to make the most of the holiday weekend.