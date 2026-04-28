Over Shs1bn raised at Muhoozi Birthday Run as tycoon Sudhir led with Shs100m

More than Shs1 billion has been raised from the 52nd birthday run of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF),Muhoozi Kainerugaba following a massive mobilisation that saw thousands of Ugandans converge at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala for one of the high-profile charity events of the year.

The figure, announced shortly after the event, shows the financial weight and scale of participation generated by the “Run for Hope” initiative, which combined public mobilisation, elite backing and corporate contributions into a single large scale fundraising drive.

“I’m happy to announce that we raised over 1 billion Uganda shillings during the birthday run. I shall soon announce the charities we shall support and handover cheques to them. Thank you all for your support,” Muhoozi said in a post via X(formerly Twitter).

The run, held on April 26, attracted an expansive cross section of participants, with thousands turning up in the early hours for various race categories as Kololo and surrounding roads were filled with runners, supporters and organised groups. The turnout included youth, security personnel, corporate teams and political mobilisers, reflecting the growing reach of the annual birthday run beyond a personal celebration into a national level event.

The event drew a high political and institutional presence, with Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa representing Muhoozi as chief guest, alongside senior government officials, ministers and former security chiefs. Among those seen at the run were former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura and State Minister Henry Okello Oryem, highlighting the level of state and political visibility attached to the gathering.

City businessman Sudhir Ruparelia emerged as one of the most prominent figures at the event after contributing Shs100 million towards the charity drive and physically participating in the run alongside thousands of Ugandans. His contribution, confirmed by organisers, stood out among the top individual donations and significantly boosted the fundraising effort.

Beyond the financial injection, Sudhir’s presence at Kololo in full running gear drew attention, with images of him running alongside participants and interacting with leaders dominating social media and public discourse in the aftermath of the event.

Muhoozi, in his message, singled out the businessman for praise, acknowledging both his personal attendance and financial support.

“I thank our beloved elder Mr Sudhir Ruparelia for attending the birthday run. He is the richest and smartest businessman in Africa, and his support means a lot to this cause,” he said.

The run was organised under the banner of the Patriotic League of Uganda and carried the theme “Run for Charity, Run for Hope,” with funds raised through kit sales, corporate sponsorships and direct contributions expected to support charitable interventions, particularly in Uganda’s health sector where gaps in access to treatment, medicines and services persist.

The mobilisation for the run extended beyond Kampala into other regions, with teams distributing running kits and rallying participants, days ahead of the event, contributing to the large turnout witnessed at Kololo.

The gathering also attracted a mix of business leaders, musicians and organised groups, with visible coordination from different networks that have in recent years aligned around Muhoozi’s public engagements. The presence of high profile-figures such as former Vice President Edward Ssekandi, who was seen interacting with Sudhir during the event, added to the stature of the occasion.

The scale of attendance, combined with strong financial backing from both private individuals and institutions, pushed the fundraising total past the Shs1 billion mark, positioning the 2026 edition of the birthday run among the most financially successful charity events staged in the country in recent years.

The event further reinforced the increasing use of large scale public gatherings as platforms for mobilising resources for social causes, with the Kololo run demonstrating the ability to bring together thousands of participants within a short period around a single initiative.

With the funds now secured, attention shifts to the beneficiaries, with Muhoozi indicating that details of the organisations to receive support will be announced soon, alongside the formal handover of funds.

“I shall soon announce the charities we shall support and handover cheques to them,” he said.

Therefore, the next phase of the initiative brings in transition from mobilisation to impact.